GREEN, Laura Elizabeth (Abramson) Laura E. Green (Abramson) passed away peacefully at home in her family's presence the morning of December 8, 2019 in Spokane, WA. She was born in Spokane to Beverley (Lundstrom) and Clifford Abramson on November 19, 1954. She graduated from Shadle Park H.S. (1973) and Spokane Falls C.C. in Childhood Education. Laura was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother, sister and best friend to many. With immense strength and courage, determined to see her daughters grown, she battled breast cancer for more than 22 years and fought until the very end. Her persistence saw her children to adulthood and she was rewarded with three wonderful grandchildren. Her family is very grateful for the incredible care she received over the years from Cancer Care Northwest, Dr. Thumma and Dr. Fairbanks. She will be remembered for her wisdom, compassion, listening skills, sassy sense of humor, humility and party and vacation planning. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Roger, daughters Sara Cleveland (David) and Kelly Naumann (Nathaniel), grandchildren Rowan, Everett and Sage, sisters Sally and Janice, brother Paul, and many nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Claudia. Services will be held this Saturday, December 14th, 10:00 a.m. at Central Lutheran Church at 512 S. Bernard St., Spokane 99204.

