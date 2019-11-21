Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura J. BLOXHAM. View Sign Service Information Whitworth Community Prsbytrn 312 W Hawthorne Rd Spokane, WA 99218 Service 10:00 AM Whitworth Church 312 W. Hawthorne Rd. Spokane , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BLOXHAM, Laura J. January 2, 1947 - November 18, 2019 Laura J. Bloxham of Spokane passed away on November 18, 2019. Laura was born in Seattle on January 2, 1947 to David and Beatrice Bloxham. She attended Whitworth College for her undergraduate degree and Washington State University for her MA and Ph.D. in English. Laura joined the Whitworth College English Department faculty in 1975, becoming the first fully credentialed (Ph.D.) woman in the history of the English faculty. For the next four decades, Laura devoted her service to Whitworth University, the English Department, thousands of students, the community, and broader academia. In 1988, Laura was named the State of Washington Professor of the Year by the Council for the Advancement and Support of Education. With good humor, kindness, integrity, and in her own inimitable way, Laura shaped Whitworth and mentored generations of students, faculty, and administrators. Laura's legacy lives in the countless students she taught and befriended. Laura was a lifelong Washington resident. She loved the Seattle Mariners and baseball. If you went into her house or her office during the baseball season, the TV or her radio was always tuned to baseball. She also had a fondness for daytime television soap operas and Diet Coke. Although she never married or had children, her nephews and niece, and grand-nephews and grand-nieces were her children. She will be greatly missed. Laura is survived by her sister Betty (Mike) and brother Glenn (Carolyn), nephews (Aaron, Neil, Andrew, and Jonel) and niece (Jillian) and grand-nephews (Ethan and Luca) and nieces (Sofia, Kimberly, Elizabeth, and Maia). She is preceded in death by her parents. Service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10am at Whitworth Church (312 W. Hawthorne Rd., Spokane).

BLOXHAM, Laura J. January 2, 1947 - November 18, 2019 Laura J. Bloxham of Spokane passed away on November 18, 2019. Laura was born in Seattle on January 2, 1947 to David and Beatrice Bloxham. She attended Whitworth College for her undergraduate degree and Washington State University for her MA and Ph.D. in English. Laura joined the Whitworth College English Department faculty in 1975, becoming the first fully credentialed (Ph.D.) woman in the history of the English faculty. For the next four decades, Laura devoted her service to Whitworth University, the English Department, thousands of students, the community, and broader academia. In 1988, Laura was named the State of Washington Professor of the Year by the Council for the Advancement and Support of Education. With good humor, kindness, integrity, and in her own inimitable way, Laura shaped Whitworth and mentored generations of students, faculty, and administrators. Laura's legacy lives in the countless students she taught and befriended. Laura was a lifelong Washington resident. She loved the Seattle Mariners and baseball. If you went into her house or her office during the baseball season, the TV or her radio was always tuned to baseball. She also had a fondness for daytime television soap operas and Diet Coke. Although she never married or had children, her nephews and niece, and grand-nephews and grand-nieces were her children. She will be greatly missed. Laura is survived by her sister Betty (Mike) and brother Glenn (Carolyn), nephews (Aaron, Neil, Andrew, and Jonel) and niece (Jillian) and grand-nephews (Ethan and Luca) and nieces (Sofia, Kimberly, Elizabeth, and Maia). She is preceded in death by her parents. Service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10am at Whitworth Church (312 W. Hawthorne Rd., Spokane). Published in Spokesman-Review from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close