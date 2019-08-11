Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

POLLARD-MICHAELS, Laura Jean (Age 52) Laura Jean Pollard-Michaels of Colbert died on the morning of July 16, 2019, at age 52. She leaves behind her husband, Ryan Michaels, and his lovely family in Colbert, her only child, Melissa Narrance, her mother, Janine Hanlen, her fathers: John Hanlen and Gary Pollard both of Spokane, her sisters: Jacqueline Pollard of Philadelphia and Marilyn Carlsen of Los Angeles. Laura was a gift. She arrived late, answering her Uncle Andy's pleas that she be born on his birthday. Laura was a down-to-earth woman who knew how to talk with anybody. She often spoke of her childhood in Mullan, ID. Her grandmas Hazel and Marlee still occupied a special part in her heart. She had her beloved child as a teenager and worked hard to keep them afloat without a partner. She worked many jobs, eventually settling on home healthcare, which suited her. She was a phenomenal cook, whose barbecued beans were a highly sought-after potluck dish. She loved animals and protected them as fiercely as she protected her human family. She had a great sense of humor and a contagious laugh. She was giving, sensitive, and kind and is so very missed.

POLLARD-MICHAELS, Laura Jean (Age 52) Laura Jean Pollard-Michaels of Colbert died on the morning of July 16, 2019, at age 52. She leaves behind her husband, Ryan Michaels, and his lovely family in Colbert, her only child, Melissa Narrance, her mother, Janine Hanlen, her fathers: John Hanlen and Gary Pollard both of Spokane, her sisters: Jacqueline Pollard of Philadelphia and Marilyn Carlsen of Los Angeles. Laura was a gift. She arrived late, answering her Uncle Andy's pleas that she be born on his birthday. Laura was a down-to-earth woman who knew how to talk with anybody. She often spoke of her childhood in Mullan, ID. Her grandmas Hazel and Marlee still occupied a special part in her heart. She had her beloved child as a teenager and worked hard to keep them afloat without a partner. She worked many jobs, eventually settling on home healthcare, which suited her. She was a phenomenal cook, whose barbecued beans were a highly sought-after potluck dish. She loved animals and protected them as fiercely as she protected her human family. She had a great sense of humor and a contagious laugh. She was giving, sensitive, and kind and is so very missed. Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close