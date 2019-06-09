GRIFFITH, Laura Mae (Mulkey) (Age 74) Laura Mae Griffith, of Westfield, IN passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Riverview Health Hospital in Noblesville, IN. She was born on August 29, 1944 to Thompson and Dorothy (Smith) Mulkey in the state of Washington. Laura worked for Bonair Insurance Agency in property casualty administration. She enjoyed puzzles, drawing, art, and cross stitch. Laura loved her family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Pam Gunn) Griffith; son, Jeff Griffith; sister, Sally (Larry) Demarco; brother, Randy (Toni) Mulkey; grandson, Nicholas Griffith-Gunn; granddaughter, Anabelle Griffith; nephew and niece, Chris and Betsy Demarco; and many good friends at Sanders Glenn. Laura was preceded in death by her parents. Laura's family has entrusted Randall & Roberts Funeral Home with her care. A private family burial will be held at a later time at Bethel Cemetery, Steptoe, Washington. Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 9, 2019