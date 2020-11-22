1/2
Laura Marie KEETON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KEETON WAHL, Laura Marie Our beloved Wife, Mother, and "Meme" went to be with the Lord on November 15, 2020 in Spokane, WA. She was born on September 24, 1937 to William and Hazel Crosby. When Laura was 14 years old her baby sister Mary (Crosby) Floyd whom she adored, was born. She graduated from North Central High School in 1955. She married her high school sweetheart Richard D. Wahl and had two children. Laura worked for District 81 serving lunches. She then worked several years in the District 81 office. Laura lost her HS sweetheart in 1990 to Lung Cancer. She then met Charles William Keeton and married in 1995. Laura is survived by her son Rick W. Wahl and daughter Kymm M. (Thomas) Moe. Her grandchildren Kati Felton, Andrew Moe, Brandon Wahl, and Brittany Schwaderer. Also, her five great-grandsons. Laura was a woman of faith and attended church regularly at Life Center North. She had many friends with whom loved spending time with her. Family will be sending webcasting invitations to invited guests.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved