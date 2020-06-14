BOWEN, Laura Mathilde (Age 63) Laura Bowen passed away March 14th, 2020 at the age of 63. Laura was born July 27th, 1956 in Spokane Washington to John and Darralyn Bowen. She graduated from Shadle Park High School in 1974. After high school Laura spent a year in Anchorage Alaska surveying for the state of Alaska. She graduated from Oregon State University in 1979 with a degree in Forest Management/ Engineering. After graduating she spent several years in South East Alaska working for Northern Timber Company and the US Forest Service. She moved back to Spokane in 1984 and went on to receive her law degree from Gonzaga University in 1992. For many years she was a sole practitioner specializing in family law. She moved to Alaska in 2000 first working for Edgren and Associates and then for the State of Alaska. She had been a resident of Girdwood since 2001. Laura loved Girdwood. After spending some time there in the '70s she always kept it in the back of her mind. After moving back up in 2000, in true Alaskan style she bought a beater Subaru and eventually found a fixer upper in Girdwood. She spent her off time working on her house, reading, following politics, gardening, fermenting food, free diving, skiing, and swimming. Laura was an early bird lap swimmer. She was a supporter of Alyeska's rule that from 6:00 am to 8:00 am the pool was adults only. She was prepared to defend that space the way only a diehard swimmer and former litigator could. In a town often referred to as "Dogwood" Laura was one of few cat owners. Over the years she adopted and fostered many kitties, several with disabilities. Laura had a wicked sense of humor and could see the funny in anything. Laura is survived by her children Joe Hicks and Anne Jennings of Boise, Idaho, daughter Samantha Hicks of Girdwood, AK; sister Julie Farley and husband Dexter of Spokane, Washington; brother John Bowen and wife Carlene of Newport, Washington; and niece Molly Hutchins and Michael Hutchins of Oakland, Maine. A celebration of Laura's life will take place later this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Clear Creek Cat Rescue in Anchorage, AK.



