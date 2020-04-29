Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura McNeal CHASE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CHASE, Laura McNeal (Age 89) May 7, 1930 - April 22, 2020 Born: May 7th, 1930 Butte, Montana to Ralph and Bertha Tait. Following graduation, Laura worked in Butte, Montana several years for a lawyer's office prior getting married and moving to Spokane. Laura worked many years as a bookkeeper for a radiology group in the old Paulson building (Dr. Galloway, Dr. Pete Horn and others). Laura also spent many years at Spokane Urology as a bookkeeper/medical coding/billing. Laura retired from Spokane Urology at age 67 in 1997. Laura raised three children as a single parent. Laura sacrificed much of herself to provide a safe home as we were growing up. We never went to bed hungry, we always had clean clothes on our backs, we always felt safe and we were always loved. Laura's struggles and accomplishments to raise her family on her own set a silent example of what it takes to be successful in life. For Laura failure was not an option! Laura is another fallen hero of the greatest generation that gave wholly of themselves to others. In retirement, Laura love to help her daughter Debby at her daycare, she loved being around the kids and enjoyed seeing them grow as they transitioned from daycare to Kindergarten. Laura loved to be with family and especially enjoyed the company of her grandkids Casey, Matt and Lynmarie. Laura also loved to go shopping with her daughter Debby. Laura and Debby went on many memorable road trips. Laura also enjoy spending time with Morris and Luann at their property where she would be treated to Luann's great cooking with a backdrop of turkeys and deer in the fields. Laura passed away peacefully April 22, 2020 at Regency at Northpoint Nursing Home with daughter Debby and son Morris by her side. Laura is survived by: Debby (Chase) and Terry Bradshaw, Morris Chase and Luann Poler; grandkids: Casey Bradshaw, Matt and Jessica Bradshaw and Lynmarie Bradshaw and Travis McCowan; great-grandkids: Kayden, Carson and Kollin (Casey's kids), Kassidy, Marissa, and Rylan (Matt and Jessica's kids), Teo McCowan (Lynmarie and Travis' son). Laura is preceded in death by her daughter Rebecca Jo Chase. Celebration of life will be held at a later date once the Covid 19 shelter in place orders have been lifted. Mom you are loved and will be missed.

