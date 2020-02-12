Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Ruth GUEST. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GUEST, Laura Ruth (Age 91) Laura Ruth Guest of Clarkston, WA., passed on to her heavenly home on February 5, 2020. Ruth (as she preferred) was born on August 18, 1928, adopted and raised in Spokane by George and Carmen Stanley. She was a member of the Bethel No. 12 Order of Job's Daughters, and was announced Honored Queen in June of 1948. She was also a member of the Altrusa International Club of Spokane. Later that same year, Ruth met her husband of 71 years, Dale Richard Guest, at a Spokane roller skating rink. They married on December 31, 1948. Together they raised 2 sons; George, born in 1950, and Brian seven years later. The family built a home and lived in the Spokane area for many years. Ruth was employed for a time at a telephone company, and later worked for the Cheney School District, particularly Windsor Elementary School until her retirement. For the last 14 years Clarkston had been her and Dale's permanent home; dividing time with a winter home in Arizona where they developed many friendships. Ruth was an avid golfer, and skilled bowler. She was proud to have participated in the 1993 WIBC Senior Bowling Tournament in Colorado. Ruth was a cancer survivor, but son George fell to the disease in 2004. She is survived by husband, Dale; son, Brian (Sheila); grandchildren, Shawn, Jennifer (Matt), Brendon, and Johanna (Aaron); and great-grandchildren, Cody, and Aliyah. A memorial service will be held at 2pm, Saturday, February 15, at Blessed Hope Assembly of God Church, 1033 Burrell Ave., Lewiston, ID.

