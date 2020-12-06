1/1
Laurabelle JANSSEN
JANSSEN, Laurabelle Laurabelle Janssen, 88, of Ritzville, WA, passed away on December 1, 2020, at Royal Park Retirement Center in Spokane, WA. Laura was born July 20, 1932 in Barclay Township, MN, the 12th child of John Warren and Dora May Grover. On March 3, 1956, she married Charles Janssen. While raising their family in Ritzville, she worked at the nursing home and hospital. In her later years, she cared for elderly people as an in-home caretaker. She never passed up an opportunity to spend time with her family and play a game of Skip-Bo or Scrabble. She will be lovingly remembered for her family meals, ability to laugh, and play piano. She will be greatly missed. Laura is survived by her children Laura Matern, Cheryl Elkins, Lena Glennon, Charles Janssen (Jody), and Beverly Richardson (Erik), her 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Charlene Jones, her daughter, in 1998 and Charles Janssen, her husband of 56 years, in 2013. Laura will be laid to rest with her husband Charles at the Washington State Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Medical Lake, WA. In lieu of floral arrangements, a donation can be made to Spokane Humane Society in Laura's name. If you have any memories to share with the family, please email Janssencw@comcast.net

Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 6, 2020.
