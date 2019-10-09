Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lauralee "Lauri" KEENER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KEENER, Lauralee Lauralee "Lauri" Keener passed away October 2, 2019, after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born August 4, 1955 to Darrell and Gloria Noah. Lauri graduated from Mead High School in 1973 and went on to Eastern State College to earn her teaching degree in 1977. She married Craig Lutz in 1978. They lived in Issaquah, Washington and in Portland, Oregon where their son, Joseph Noah Lutz, was born. They then lived in Wenatchee, Washington where they were divorced in 1993. Lauri moved back to Spokane and resumed her teaching career at Spokane Community College until her retirement due to illness. She loved teaching Adult Basic Education and GED courses as much as her students loved her. Lauri made many friends among her fellow teachers and was a great role model to her students. Lauri married Cris Keener in 1994 and became a second mother to Tyler. Most summers were spent outdoors. Lauri loved the summer and hated the winter after blowing out her knee skiing. Her favorite places included Cannon Beach and Lake Roosevelt. Lauri and Cris moored their boats for many years at Two Rivers. She hated Alaska but loved her many trips to Mexico and Puerto Rico. They loved spending the winters traveling in their motorhome to warmer climates. Lauri is survived by her husband Cris; sons Joe and Tyler; and granddaughters Annie and Adelyn; father Darrell Noah; sister (cousin) Lynn Beu, Jesse, Brian and Devon Beu. A private Celebration of Life will be held in the family home Saturday, October 12th from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

