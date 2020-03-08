OLMSTEAD, Laurel A. Laurel, age 71, passed away on March 4, 2020. Laurel was born on December 15, 1948. She was a wonderful wife, a loving mother, and a dedicated nurse. Laurie was a positive influence in the Spokane medical community for over 30 years. Laurie made everyone she met feel loved. She had a heart and soul that was made for music, and she loved Jesus and her grandbabies more than anything. Laurie is survived by her husband Doug, her sons Brian and Brad, and a large loving family. A memorial service will be held on April 4, at 2:00 p.m. at Medical Lake Community Church. Cheney Funeral Chapel, Cheney, WA. Online guest book at cheneyfuneral.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 8, 2020