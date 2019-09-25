Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laurel Ann (Wendt) GITTINGS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GITTINGS, Laurel Ann (Wendt) (Age 80) Laurel Ann (Wendt) Gittings, passed on Wed-nesday, September 18, 2019, at Hospice House South. Laurel was born on July 3, 1939, in Dover, ID to Fred and Merle Wendt. She was the middle of five children, Bonnie Wendt and Donald Wendt (deceased), Susie Wendt and Larry Wendt (living). She had a compassionate heart and volunteered at St. Paul Lutheran Church and Hospice of Spokane. A leader in her profession, she was voted as Industry Leader of the year in 1991 by the Spokane Insurance Women's Group. She loved traveling and her grandchildren. Laurel is preceded in death by her husband, Ben Gittings, daughter, Michelle Deasy, and son, David Deasy. Laurel is survived by her son, Lawney Deasy, and adopted daughter, Ann Deasy; five grandchildren, Joel Stobie, Ky Guster, Killian Nolan, Keira Nolan, and Sean Nolan; and four great grandchildren, Adi Stobie, Anna Stobie, Charis Stobie, and Grace Stobie. Please join us in celebrating her life at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2511 N. Pines Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the :

