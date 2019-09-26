Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laurel Ann (Wendt) GITTINGS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GITTINGS, Laurel Ann (Wendt) Laurel Ann Gittings (Wendt) passed into her rest on September 18, 2019. She was born of Fred and Merle Wendt on July 3, 1939 in Dover, Idaho, and grew up there, and Jullietta. She finished high school in Grand Coulee. She did well in the insurance industry and worked her way up, gaining her license for Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter in 1984. In 1991 she was voted Industry Leader of the Year by the Spokane Insurance Women Group. Laurel was active with many churches, charities, and groups over her life. In retirement, she traveled worldwide. Laurel is survived by her children, Lawney Deasy (Ali) and Ann Deasy; grandchildren Joel Stobie (Karli), Ky Guster, Killian, Kiera, and Sean Nolan; her sister-in-law Vivian Wendt; her sister Sue Forsman; and her brother Larry Wendt (Georgette); and four great-granddaughters, Adi, Anna, Charis, and Grace Stobie. She is preceded in death by her husband Ben Gittings, her daughter Michelle Deasy, her son David Deasy, her sister Bonnie Drader, her brother Don Wendt, he niece Lori Wendt, her parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles. Please join us in celebrating her life on Friday, September 27, 2019. Viewing at Thornhill Valley Chapel Funeral Home from 9am to 12pm, graveside interment at Pines Cemetery, from 12pm to 12:30pm, and a memorial celebration at 1pm, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2511 S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA, with a reception to follow at the church. Anyone feeling the need to give should direct their gifts to the at

