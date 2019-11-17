|
|
DORMAIER, Laurel Margaret (Age 76) Laurel Margaret Dormaier of Spokane, WA, passed away November 8th, 2019. Laurel was born in Minneapolis, MN on January 22, 1943 to Roland and Evelyn King. She graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in 1961 and continued on to receive a degree in Education from Washington State University. Laurel was married to John Dormaier on August. 14, 1965; they were married 54 years. Laurel worked as an English Teacher for Spokane School District 81 for 32 years. She enjoyed knitting, reading, and spending time with her granddaughters. Laurel is survived by her brothers, Frank (Mary) King, Bellingham, WA and Roland King, Baltimore, MD; her daughter Leah (Clint) Hale of Walla Walla, WA; her son Erik (Dawn) Dormaier of Seattle, WA, her granddaughters Mackenzie and Rylee Hale, and nieces and nephews. Laurel is preceded in death by her husband, John Dormaier, Spokane, WA and her parents Roland and Evelyn King. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at Ball and Dodd Funeral Home, 5100 W. Wellesley Ave., Spokane, WA 99205. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2019