ORR, Laurel Marie (Age 77) Laurel was born September 20th, 1942 in Long Beach, CA to Joseph Murray and Frances Mae Walsh. She attended St. Anthony's High School and graduated in 1960. She met and married George Orr on October 27th, 1961. They soon had two beautiful children and moved to Spokane Valley in 1966. Laurel has been a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and resident of Spokane Valley for 53 years. She was a stay at home mom while her girls were young and later worked and retired from Graingers. Laurel is preceded in death by her parents Murray and Pat Walsh. She is survived by her daughters Cindy (Tim) Sothen, Laurie (Scott) Martell, grandchildren, Katie (Matt) Walsh, Chris (Lauren) Sothen, Shelby Martell, sister Patty (Tom) Brown and many nieces, nephews and God children. The family would like to thank the staff at Guardian Angel in Liberty Lake and Hospice of Spokane for their care and patience. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Spokane in Laurel's name. A Mass and Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

ORR, Laurel Marie (Age 77) Laurel was born September 20th, 1942 in Long Beach, CA to Joseph Murray and Frances Mae Walsh. She attended St. Anthony's High School and graduated in 1960. She met and married George Orr on October 27th, 1961. They soon had two beautiful children and moved to Spokane Valley in 1966. Laurel has been a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and resident of Spokane Valley for 53 years. She was a stay at home mom while her girls were young and later worked and retired from Graingers. Laurel is preceded in death by her parents Murray and Pat Walsh. She is survived by her daughters Cindy (Tim) Sothen, Laurie (Scott) Martell, grandchildren, Katie (Matt) Walsh, Chris (Lauren) Sothen, Shelby Martell, sister Patty (Tom) Brown and many nieces, nephews and God children. The family would like to thank the staff at Guardian Angel in Liberty Lake and Hospice of Spokane for their care and patience. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Spokane in Laurel's name. A Mass and Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 29, 2020

