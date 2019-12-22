Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lauren E. HOWELL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HOWELL, Lauren E. (Age 74) Lauren E. Howell passed away on December 2, 2019 after a short illness. Lauren was born in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho on May 18, 1945 to Lester and Lenora Howell. Lauren was and always will be a United States Marine (Semper Fi), serving our country in Vietnam and receiving two Purple Hearts. Lauren remained active with a variety of Veteran groups up until his passing. Lauren is survived by his two children, daughter Cyndi (Brian) Von Tress, son Douglas (Donna) Howell; six grandchildren, Brendan and Cameron Von Tress, Desiree, Danielle, Dustin and Delaney Howell; his partner Janette Hendon and a number of friends he called his family. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, January 12th at 3 pm at the , 212 S. David St., Spokane Valley, WA 99212.

