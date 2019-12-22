HOWELL, Lauren E. (Age 74) Lauren E. Howell passed away on December 2, 2019 after a short illness. Lauren was born in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho on May 18, 1945 to Lester and Lenora Howell. Lauren was and always will be a United States Marine (Semper Fi), serving our country in Vietnam and receiving two Purple Hearts. Lauren remained active with a variety of Veteran groups up until his passing. Lauren is survived by his two children, daughter Cyndi (Brian) Von Tress, son Douglas (Donna) Howell; six grandchildren, Brendan and Cameron Von Tress, Desiree, Danielle, Dustin and Delaney Howell; his partner Janette Hendon and a number of friends he called his family. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, January 12th at 3 pm at the , 212 S. David St., Spokane Valley, WA 99212.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 22, 2019