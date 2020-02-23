|
RICE, Laurence R. Sr March 9, 1937 - February 16, 2020 On February 16, 2020 Laurence R. Rice Sr. passed away at home in Hermiston, OR. Laurence was preceded in death by his daughter Susan, his wife Sharon, and his siblings. Laurence is survived by his sister Pauline, and his children Sheree, Valorie (Mark), Larry (Bea), Michelle, Chris, Barbara, Stuart (Jen), and numerous grandchildren. Laurence was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. A visitation will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Thornhill Valley Chapel at 6:30 pm. A secondary visitation will be held prior to the service on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 10:30 am. The funeral service will be Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Thornhill Valley Chapel, 1400 S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA at 1 pm. Laurence's final resting place will be Rockford Cemetery, in Rockford, WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 23, 2020