BYRD, Lauretta Ruth (Leininger) (Age 88) January 27, 1932 - May 8, 2020 Lauretta Byrd died peacefully on May 8, 2020, after a short period of hospice care for congestive heart failure. Lauretta was born on her family farm, known for its "Leininger's Pride" canned tomatoes, in Tipton, Indiana, on January 27, 1932. In 1952, she graduated from the Lutheran School of Nursing in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and moved to St. Louis, Missouri. She worked as a Registered Nurse in everything from psychiatry to orthopedics. In 1953, she married Richard B. Byrd, a medical student, and was happily married to him for 59 years, until his death in 2012. As a young Air Force wife and mother, Lauretta lived in many states as well as three years in England. The family settled for 13 years in Lebanon, Illinois, as Richard practiced medicine at Scott AFB. In 1980, they moved to Spokane, Washington, where Richard was a physician with the Rockwood Clinic. Laurie had a passion for cooking and was a long-time member of the Spokane Gourmet Club. She loved opera, theater, folk music, and reading. She was active in church -- singing in the choir and supporting community charities. Lauretta and Richard enjoyed outdoor adventures together in the Pacific Northwest and around the world. They excelled at white water canoeing, kayaking, and backpacking, traveling to all seven continents, with notable trips to explore the wilds of Greenland, Canada, Alaska, the Galapagos, and Patagonia. Lauretta could always be relied upon to spot "a patch of blue" on any cloudy day. Her spirit of optimism, along with her melodious laugh, and constant smile, won her many cherished lifelong friends. In 2013, Lauretta moved to Bellevue, Washington, where she enjoyed living closer to her sons and their wives, Robert and Lynda and Dean and Jean Evans. She is survived by them and her brother-in-law, John Frederick Byrd, and his partner, Jack Poquette. Lauretta was preceded in death by her brothers, John, Alfred, and Vern; by her husband, Richard; by her daughter, Linda; and her granddaughter, Heather (Terry) Zarn. Lauretta will always live in the hearts of those who loved her. She gave generously to many medical, environmental, and social welfare causes. Donations in her honor may be made to a charity of one's choice.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 31, 2020.