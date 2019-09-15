Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lauri M. "Larry" NOPANEN. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Send Flowers Obituary

NOPANEN, Lauri M. "Larry" 08/01/1922 08/25/2019 Lauri M. (Larry) Nopanen died peacefully on August 25 at St. Joseph's Care Center in Spokane, about three weeks after his 97th birthday. He was born August 1, 1922, in Spokane to Finnish immigrants, Amalia and Matt Nopanen. The oldest of four children, he grew up in Peaceful Valley and attended Washington Grade School and Lewis and Clark High School. He took computer classes at Spokane Community College and worked at various companies in Spokane as a computer operator. Larry was married to Lucille Whaley in 1966. They spent many wonderful summers at the family property at Pend Oreille Lake in Idaho opening their cabin to family and friends. Larry was a kind man, a loving husband, and a gracious step-father. He is survived by Lucille's daughters: Nancy Whaley-Bagley, Judy Whaley-Garnella, Linda Hilton, and Lucille's son and daughter-in-law: Robert W. and Janice Whaley. There are seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren in addition to nieces and a nephew and their families. The family wishes to thank St. Joseph's for their skillful and loving care for Larry these past 3 years. In addition, we also thank Horizon Hospice for their help these last few months. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . A celebration of Lauri's life will be held on Friday, September 20, at Heritage Funeral Home. Viewing will be held from 9 to 10:30 am with a funeral service at 10:45 am. Burial will be at 12:30 pm at Riverside Memorial Park.

