Lauri McNAMARA

McNAMARA, Laura "Lauri" Lauri, my wife, my best friend, the most amazing, and strongest woman I have ever known was taken from us on Monday night, August 17, 2020. Lauri was born on October 19, 1970 in Wenatchee, WA to Robert and Carol Dowler. Lauri grew up in Wenatchee then moved to Spokane, where she graduated from Rogers High School in 1989. Lauri has worked primarily in the medical, and dental insurance industry over the last 30 years. She started at Guardian Ins. Co. in the mail room where she worked her way up to be a supervisor. Later she worked at Group Health / Kaiser Permanente and held multiple titles, the last being a claims adjuster. Lauri was fiercely devoted to her husband, daughter, family, and friends. Her friends were only second to her family, they meant everything to her. Lauri loved the outdoors, especially the times spent at the lake kayaking, and boating, and time spent at the ocean. Lauri also enjoyed playing softball, and volleyball. Everyone always knew when Lauri was on the field or court. She encouraged her own teammates, and made sure to have fun with the opposing teams. Lauri was very artistic and loved to use her creativity and imagination to make others happy. Whether it be doing a little sketch on a receipt to say thank you to a server, or making all types of cards for the Meals on Wheels recipients. She was also a very strong supporter of The March of Dimes. Lauri was involved in her daughter's high school marching band activities until she graduated. Lauri was preceded in death by her parents, and is survived by her husband Ray, and daughter Shelby; her brothers and their wives, Gary and Linda Dowler, Terry and Jeannine Dowler, Jim and Kim Dowler, Kevin and Michelle Dowler, Scott Dowler; and her sister Deanna Hawk; along with her step father Norm Hochalter, and her aunt Julie Leyde. She is also survived by her brothers-in-law Tony and Kevin McNamara; sisters-in-law Kimberly Backman, Lynn Gibbs, Kim VanSweringer, and Tami VanSweringer; father and mother-in-law, Dennis and Selma McNamara; grandmother-in-law Marguerite Young, along with numerous nieces and nephews. The family sincerely appreci-ates the many calls, and messages of support from friends, coworkers, and others in the community at this time of grief. A Cele-bration of Life service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent in Lauri's name to: Meals on Wheels, or The March of Dimes.



