BLEDSOE, LaVonne Lynn (Frederick) (Age 76) November 24, 1943- July 20, 2020 LaVonne Lynn entered into rest peacefully at her home in Liberty Lake, Washington on July 20, 2020. She is preceded in death by her father Burdette Frederick, mother LaVerita Frederick (Riley), her brother-in-law Billey Herron and her lovely sister Merry Herron (Frederick). LaVonne is survived by her significant other, Michael Elliott, her two sons, Wesley (Sharon) and Christopher (Nicole), her six grandchildren, Ashley (Dion), Marc, Brianna, Brittney (Jason), Brent, and CJ, and her 10 great-grandchildren. She was born in Des Moines, Iowa on November 24, 1943 to Burdette Frederick and LaVerita Riley. LaVonne was a very strong woman who battled rheumatoid arthritis since her 30s. She loved spending time with her significant other Mike and her beloved dog Diva. LaVonne was the matriarch of her family and will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, Help Fight RA, 8815 Conroy Windermere Rd., Suite 309, Orlando, FL 32835.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store