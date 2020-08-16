1/1
LaVonne Lynn BLEDSOE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LaVonne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BLEDSOE, LaVonne Lynn (Frederick) (Age 76) November 24, 1943- July 20, 2020 LaVonne Lynn entered into rest peacefully at her home in Liberty Lake, Washington on July 20, 2020. She is preceded in death by her father Burdette Frederick, mother LaVerita Frederick (Riley), her brother-in-law Billey Herron and her lovely sister Merry Herron (Frederick). LaVonne is survived by her significant other, Michael Elliott, her two sons, Wesley (Sharon) and Christopher (Nicole), her six grandchildren, Ashley (Dion), Marc, Brianna, Brittney (Jason), Brent, and CJ, and her 10 great-grandchildren. She was born in Des Moines, Iowa on November 24, 1943 to Burdette Frederick and LaVerita Riley. LaVonne was a very strong woman who battled rheumatoid arthritis since her 30s. She loved spending time with her significant other Mike and her beloved dog Diva. LaVonne was the matriarch of her family and will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, Help Fight RA, 8815 Conroy Windermere Rd., Suite 309, Orlando, FL 32835.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved