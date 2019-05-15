Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence A. KENNEDY. View Sign Service Information St Joseph's Church-Colbert 3720 E Colbert Rd Colbert, WA 99005 Vigil 7:00 PM St. Joseph Catholic Church 3720 E. Colbert Road Colbert , WA View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Joseph Catholic Church 3720 E. Colbert Road Colbert , WA View Map Interment 12:30 PM Holy Cross Cemetery Catholic Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

KENNEDY, Lawrence A. (Age 91) Lawrence Alexander Kennedy of Spokane, Washington passed away at home Saturday May 11, 2019. Larry was born July 28, 1927 in Massena, New York to Angus and Edith Kennedy. He was the eldest of seven, preceded in death by his sister, Helen Messer, and brother, Joseph Kennedy. He is survived by his siblings, Angus (Joanne) Kennedy, Robert (Pam) Kennedy, Donna Tabit (Mike), and Patricia Batchelder. The family moved west to Spokane to open the Alcoa Plant at Mead when Larry was about 15. Larry attended Gonzaga Preparatory School before joining his father at Kaiser Aluminum, Mead. Kaiser provided Larry with meaningful work for 35 Years. He had many opportunities for travel and work abroad, both in Germany and Ghana. Larry retired from Kaiser in 1983 as a general foreman from the Ghana facility. Devotion to family and the Catholic faith were strongholds in Larry's life. Larry is survived by his devoted wife of 38 years, Alberta. He was a proud dad to Harry Kennedy, deceased (Debbie), Christine Eslick (Bob), Ellen Frostad (Rick), John Kennedy (Paula), Mary Conley (Rich), Kathleen Johnson (Jeff). His 15 grandchildren have many memories of their Poppa as a gardener, fisherman, and devoted golfer. Larry and Bertie enjoyed many years of retirement in Spokane, Seven Bays and Yuma AZ. Never one to be idle, Larry helped out at the White Elephant stores until his 70th birthday. Larry especially enjoyed the companionship of his neighbors in Seven Bays where his friends kept the morning coffee hot and his golf balls headed in the right direction down the fairway. In recent years, Friday night "fishing" at Zips in Suncrest was a highlight of the week for Larry and Bertie. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the neighbors who lent an extra hand and to Larry's nephew, Archie Messer, who was there whenever needed. Vigil Rosary services will be Monday, May 20, 2019 7:00P at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3720 E. Colbert Road, Colbert, WA. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, May 21, 2019 10:00A also at St. Joseph Catholic Church, followed by a luncheon reception at the church. Interment will take place Holy Cross Cemetery Catholic Cemetery at 12:30P. Online tributes at

KENNEDY, Lawrence A. (Age 91) Lawrence Alexander Kennedy of Spokane, Washington passed away at home Saturday May 11, 2019. Larry was born July 28, 1927 in Massena, New York to Angus and Edith Kennedy. He was the eldest of seven, preceded in death by his sister, Helen Messer, and brother, Joseph Kennedy. He is survived by his siblings, Angus (Joanne) Kennedy, Robert (Pam) Kennedy, Donna Tabit (Mike), and Patricia Batchelder. The family moved west to Spokane to open the Alcoa Plant at Mead when Larry was about 15. Larry attended Gonzaga Preparatory School before joining his father at Kaiser Aluminum, Mead. Kaiser provided Larry with meaningful work for 35 Years. He had many opportunities for travel and work abroad, both in Germany and Ghana. Larry retired from Kaiser in 1983 as a general foreman from the Ghana facility. Devotion to family and the Catholic faith were strongholds in Larry's life. Larry is survived by his devoted wife of 38 years, Alberta. He was a proud dad to Harry Kennedy, deceased (Debbie), Christine Eslick (Bob), Ellen Frostad (Rick), John Kennedy (Paula), Mary Conley (Rich), Kathleen Johnson (Jeff). His 15 grandchildren have many memories of their Poppa as a gardener, fisherman, and devoted golfer. Larry and Bertie enjoyed many years of retirement in Spokane, Seven Bays and Yuma AZ. Never one to be idle, Larry helped out at the White Elephant stores until his 70th birthday. Larry especially enjoyed the companionship of his neighbors in Seven Bays where his friends kept the morning coffee hot and his golf balls headed in the right direction down the fairway. In recent years, Friday night "fishing" at Zips in Suncrest was a highlight of the week for Larry and Bertie. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the neighbors who lent an extra hand and to Larry's nephew, Archie Messer, who was there whenever needed. Vigil Rosary services will be Monday, May 20, 2019 7:00P at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3720 E. Colbert Road, Colbert, WA. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, May 21, 2019 10:00A also at St. Joseph Catholic Church, followed by a luncheon reception at the church. Interment will take place Holy Cross Cemetery Catholic Cemetery at 12:30P. Online tributes at www.holycrossofspokane.org . Arrangements have been entrusted to: Published in Spokesman-Review from May 15 to May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close