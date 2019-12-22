Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Charles "Larry" FOWLER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FOWLER, Lawrence Charles "Larry" Lawrence "Larry" Charles Fowler of Usk, Washington passed away December 13th, 2019 at the age of 61. Larry was born in Spokane, WA on May, 23rd, 1958 to Eugene Edward Fowler and Carol (Fowler) Ritcheson. Larry attended University High School. In his early years he began his partnership at Sharp-line in 1988, where he then learned the basics of striping and road signing. He later built a striping truck from the ground up to develop his own business, called Precision Pavement Markings, in 1993. In recent years he began a career as a field utility manager at Pace Engineering where he was greatly respected. He continued in the field working at Telgim in Sandpoint, ID in order to be closer to his family. Larry was a devoted father that coached his two sons' sports teams and loved watching Tanner and Mitchell play baseball and hockey. He grew so fond of the small town of Usk that he resided in for the past eight years where he spent most of his time fishing, reloading ammo, feeding the deer, chopping firewood, and scoping out new hunting spots in his Jeep. One of his fondest memories was a fishing trip with his sons to Petersburg, Alaska to catch halibut. Larry touched every soul he met and will be fondly remembered by all of the great wisdom he possessed. He is preceded in death by his mother Carol Ritcheson. Survived by his two sons Tanner (Kelsey), and Mitchell (Meaghan) and his granddaughter Maelynn Fowler, father Eugene Fowler, stepfather Les Ritcheson, brothers Garry (Karin), Terry (Susie), along with his nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 27th at 3 pm at the Intersection Church, 905 N. McDonald Rd., Spokane Valley, WA 99216, Pastor Gary Hebden will officiate. Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at

FOWLER, Lawrence Charles "Larry" Lawrence "Larry" Charles Fowler of Usk, Washington passed away December 13th, 2019 at the age of 61. Larry was born in Spokane, WA on May, 23rd, 1958 to Eugene Edward Fowler and Carol (Fowler) Ritcheson. Larry attended University High School. In his early years he began his partnership at Sharp-line in 1988, where he then learned the basics of striping and road signing. He later built a striping truck from the ground up to develop his own business, called Precision Pavement Markings, in 1993. In recent years he began a career as a field utility manager at Pace Engineering where he was greatly respected. He continued in the field working at Telgim in Sandpoint, ID in order to be closer to his family. Larry was a devoted father that coached his two sons' sports teams and loved watching Tanner and Mitchell play baseball and hockey. He grew so fond of the small town of Usk that he resided in for the past eight years where he spent most of his time fishing, reloading ammo, feeding the deer, chopping firewood, and scoping out new hunting spots in his Jeep. One of his fondest memories was a fishing trip with his sons to Petersburg, Alaska to catch halibut. Larry touched every soul he met and will be fondly remembered by all of the great wisdom he possessed. He is preceded in death by his mother Carol Ritcheson. Survived by his two sons Tanner (Kelsey), and Mitchell (Meaghan) and his granddaughter Maelynn Fowler, father Eugene Fowler, stepfather Les Ritcheson, brothers Garry (Karin), Terry (Susie), along with his nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 27th at 3 pm at the Intersection Church, 905 N. McDonald Rd., Spokane Valley, WA 99216, Pastor Gary Hebden will officiate. Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close