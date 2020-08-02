CASH, Lawrence D. Lawrence "Larry" Cash was born in Newport, Washington, to Cecil and Virginia Cash. He spent his boyhood hunting, fishing, and working in the small communities in the Selkirks of Washington and Idaho. The family eventually moved to Spokane, and Larry attended West Valley High School while working full-time at Spokane Power Tool. It was during those years that he met his future bride, Beverly Ann Durand. They enjoyed good times dancing, swimming, fishing, and hiking with friends and graduated together in 1954. He immediately enlisted in the Marine Corps, and they were married that September in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. He attended basic training at Camp Pendleton and then served in Japan, The Philippines, and Hawaii until 1957 when he completed his term of service as a Sergeant. He returned home to Spokane where he and Beverly built a life together raising three daughters. He established his own business, Spokane Coating, and served as President of the Painters, Decorators, and Contractors Local. Later, he and Beverly moved to Poulsbo, Washington, where he worked as a painter until his retirement in 2002. He taught his daughters the important things in life: fishing, shooting, archery, canoeing, orienteering, berry-picking, fire-building, and how to throw a punch. He modeled perseverance, resilience, and strength, always reminding them even in the worst of times to "keep a stiff upper lip." He could fix anything. He had little time for leisure, but he enjoyed paddling adventures, woodworking, and anything that could be done outdoors with his family. He was the definition of loving kindness. He was equally devoted to his grandchildren, passing along his wisdom with his wonderful storytelling and steadfast patience. They recount the times he stole bites of food off their plates so they didn't have to eat any despised vegetables. Always an artist, he drew them funny cartoons and doodles and was an enthusiastic participant in the annual Easter egg dyeing and hiding, in which his skills will always be legendary. He was the soother of fussy babies and the best listener in troubled times. Every child and pet absolutely adored and trusted him. His quick wit, engaging smile, and warm hugs will be terribly missed by all. Beverly, or "Rosie," as he affectionately called her, was the great love of his life. They were best friends and in their 65 years of marriage enjoyed many adventures together. They canoed the Moyie, Big Hole. St. Joe, Pend Oreille, and Coeur d'Alene Rivers. They also took many road trips together through the Western United States. Their grandest adventure was to Tahiti to celebrate their 25th Wedding Anniversary in 1979. They shared a love of the outdoors, and the yard they built together at their home in Poulsbo is a sanctuary for all forms of wild creatures. He is survived by his wife, Beverly, and his daughters, Sheri (Albert) Wilson, Lynn (Terry) Beaty, and Gwendolyn (Timothy) Cash-James; eight grandchildren, Erin Blessing, Ryan Wilson, Joanie (Andrew) Del Pozzi, Brian Blessing, Kyle (Colby) Wilson, Alexandria James, Anais (Rowdy) Thompson, and Devlin James; and eight great-grandchildren Kylie, Drew, Jacqueline, Katie, Isaac, Nevaeh, Aribelle, and Aurora. Donations can be made in his name to: The Lands Council, Semper Fi, and Spokane Shriners' Hospital for Children.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store