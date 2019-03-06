Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence D. Lt. Col. Ret. "Larry" WIER. View Sign

WIER, Lawrence D. Lt. Col. Ret. Lawrence "Larry" D. Wier, Lt. Colonel (Retired), (age 81) went to the loving arms of Jesus on February 25, 2019 with all of his family by his side. Larry was born October 5, 1937 to parents Henry and Lena Wier of Belle Fourche, SD. Larry graduated from high school in 1955 in Belle Fourche. He pursued a college degree in forestry at Oregon State University. Learning the spelling and botanical names of all the Northwest trees and shrubs kept his family and friends entertained with more information than we could possibly understand. Deciding to become a teacher instead of a forester, he returned to his home town and eventually graduated from Black Hills State University with degrees in Biology and English. He obtained a Master's Degree in Educational Administration from the University of Idaho. He moved to Kellogg ID, and became a biology teacher advancing to Principal of Kellogg High School. Larry married Mary Jensen and had four beautiful children, Ken (Mary), Gerry (Denise), Ron (Barbara) and Cathy Johnson (Bill). In 1980 he married Marna Diekmann adding three Diekmann children Dawn, Beth and Fritz to the family. His grandchildren are Erica, Rachel, Sarah, Ryan, Steven, Melissa, Kyle, Andru, Travis, Heather, Hunter, Tate and Karley. Larry began a second career in The United States Army Reserve achieving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. His love for his country was evident in everything he said and did. He often told family "the purpose of government was to protect us, not to provide for us." A lover of the simple pleasures in life his fondest memories would be KFC /$5 Fill-up with friends and family rather than a fancy restaurant. Camping with family and friends meant more to Larry than the cruises he often took. He was very active with the Silver Valley and North Kootenai Good Sam groups. Winters found Larry and Marna enjoying the pleasures of being snowbirds in Yuma, AZ. He enjoyed leading the groups into the desert. Larry also had a love for reading. If he loved the author's writing in a novel, he could easily pick up that book and read it 12 more times. Besides leaving a wonderful personal legacy, he left a special remembrance to the Kellogg area, having his biology students plant thousands of seedlings on the barren hills around the high school. He was preceded in death by Lena and Henry Wier, Everett, Ella, and Rita Velzy; Randy, Keith and Stan Whyte. Survivors are his wife Marna, his children, stepchildren and his grandchildren, James Velzy, Marcella Whyte, many cousins, nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be held at Mountain Lakes Bible Church, 2215 N. 7th St., Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. A memorial/scholarship fund, in honor of Larry, will be set up for a high school senior who pursues an education in the science field. Donations may be made to KHS, 2 Jacob's Gulch, Kellogg, ID 83837. English Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign his online memorial book at:

