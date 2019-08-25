Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence E. "Bud" BOISEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BOISEN, Lawrence E. "Bud" (Age 97) Lawrence "Bud" E. Boisen passed away peacefully on August 15, 2019, at the age of 97 with family by his side. Bud will be remembered for his great sense of humor, infectious smile, love of dessert (often taking a second helping!), fishing for rainbow trout, gathering huckleberries, passion for education, hosting the neighbors for coffee to "settle the world's affairs", and taking great pride in raising premium beef cattle. He was a man who never wavered from his core values - family, friends, and faith. Bud will be dearly missed. Bud was born September 21, 1921, in Sentinal Butte, North Dakota. He was one of nine kids born to Anton Peter Boisen and Marguerite Lardy Boisen. After high school, Bud stayed in-state and attended Dickinson State Teachers College before being called to active duty during World War II with Company K of the 164th Infantry, which was the first Army unit to arrive in Guadalcanal. Bud was injured in combat and received a purple heart for his heroism. After the war, Bud continued his education at Washington State College (University) where he met and married Helen Ballard and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education. Bud later earned a master's degree in Education from Whitworth College (University). Bud taught 25 years in the Spokane School District at Lincoln Heights Elementary School and Libby Junior High School. In addition to his full-time role as an educator, Bud returned to his family business roots by owning and operating a grocery store on 29th and Myrtle with stepfather, Earl Ogilvie, and raising cattle on the outskirts of the city. In 1974, Bud and Helen purchased their dream ranch near Hauser Lake, Idaho. After the passing of Helen in 1985, Bud continued to live on the ranch and raised cattle, horses, and his beloved Shetland ponies. Bud later reconnected with a longtime friend, Joan Munkers, with whom he found his world travel partner, fierce cribbage opponent, and the woman who remained by his side for the rest of his life. Bud is survived by Joan; daughters: Roseanne (Plotts) and Susan (Rohrback); brother, Don; grandchildren: James Rohrback (Jessalin), Jesse Rohrback, Andrew Rohrback, Charisma Jenkins (Tom), Adam Ganders (Hannah), Joshua Munkers, Jennifer Munkers, Christopher Jordan (Brook), and Lexus Jordan; great-grandchildren: Poppy Ganders and Skye Jenkins; son-in-law Larry Ganders (Robin); and Joan's daughter, Tina Jordan (Curt). Bud was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; daughter, Donna (Ganders); grandson, Larry Plotts; sons-in law: Robert Plotts and Jack Rohrback; and seven brothers and sisters. Please join family and friends with your favorite side dish for a potluck-style Celebration of Life for Bud at the American Legion in Post Falls (1138 E. Poleline Ave.) on Saturday, September 21 at 11 a.m.

