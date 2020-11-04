CLARK, Lawrence E. "Larry" (Age 91) Born February 9, 1929, entered into rest November 1, 2020, age 91. He will be interred Friday, November 6 at Heritage Funeral Home in a private ceremony. Lawrence "Larry" Eugene Clark was born on February 9, 1929 in Klickitat, Washington, the son of John and Avis Clark of Pullman, Washington. After a few years in Oregon, the family moved to Spokane, WA, where Larry attended grade schools and graduated from North Central High School in January, 1948. In September of that year, Larry entered the Christian life, which sent him on a new direction in his life. The Lord gave Larry a strong desire to read the Bible. He chose to attend Whitworth College in Spokane, where he immersed himself in many Bible courses and studied New Testament Greek under the friendly guidance of Professor Lawrence Yates. During those four years (1949-1953), Larry developed an interest in missions and joined the Wycliffe Bible Translators for service in Mexico, a country of many Indian languages with little or no knowledge of the Bible. Meanwhile, Larry had joined Fourth Presbyterian Church in 1949 and enjoyed the inspired teaching of Pastor Edwin Deibler. This church, now called Fourth Memorial Church, supported him, sending him to southern Veracruz for the translation work among the Sayula Popoluca people. In 1956 Larry married fellow missionary Nancy Davis of Lynchburg, Virginia, a lovely, gracious lady. She joined Larry and they worked together to share the gospel message with the Sayula people. Three precious children graced their home: Rebecca Sue (Becky) in 1958, James Thomas "Jim" in 1959, and John Howard in 1961. During their first fifteen years with the Popoluca, Augustine Roman worked closely with Larry on the translation of the New Testament. The New Testament was presented at the public square in 1969, with about two hundred Popolucas, who gathered to give and hear testimonies about the importance of this New Testament in their personal lives. The year 1969 ended in sadness as Augustine was killed in an accident. However Augustine lives on in the hearts and minds of the people. Larry has written a story of his life and testimony in a book entitled, "Not Silenced by Darkness". After twenty five years in Mexico, Larry and Nancy moved to the Wycliffe home center in Huntington Beach, California. Larry wrote articles for their in-house publications. Nancy worked as a photo archivist to keep track of photos from Wycliffe people around the world. After forty years with Wycliffe, Larry and Nancy retired and moved back to Spokane in 1994, bringing them near their children Becky and Jim. Jim had married Deborah Dorpat in 1983 and had three children. Becky had married Jim Mogensen in 1985. John, who remained in California, had married Sherry from Shanghai, China in 1992 and they had three children together. A time of great grief came to Larry when on July 9, 2010 the Lord chose to take away his beloved Nancy after nearly fifty four years of marriage. Later he realized that she is "home" at last, no longer in pain, and in the presence of God forever. Over the remaining years, Larry lived alone in a studio apartment at Royal Park Retirement Center. He particularly remembers the activity director Maggie Deakers, and the visiting Pastor, Joe Welham, along with his wife Betty. He personally conducted an evening Bible study on Sundays, going verse by verse though the Scriptures. In the last month of his life, after months of Covid isolation, he enjoyed personal care at the Abundant Blessings Adult Care home in Spokane. Our Lord graciously took Larry to Himself as he was sleeping. Larry also enjoyed his wonderful great-grandchildren when they visited. He has six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He is grateful to God for his many years of life. (Most of this was written by Larry in 2016; he was an accomplished author).



