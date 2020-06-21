REICHERT, Lawrence E. To quote Larry's best kindergarten friend, Jim Lau: "Leave it to the 'Big R' to check out in some offbeat way." Lawrence Ernest Reichert, of Newport, died in an accident that led to his drowning on June 3, 2020 at his farm near Blanchard, Idaho. A memorial service is tentatively (due to Covid) planned for 5pm on Saturday, July 25, at his home, Brookside Acres. He was born 76 years ago in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of Lawrence and Veronica Roder Reichert and grew up the youngest of three children on the south side of Milwaukee in West Allis. Known as the 'Big R', Larry graduated from Nathan Hale High School, achieved letters in numerous sports, and attended Drake University on a football scholarship. Within two years, Larry married Donna Jean Habiger and they had three children: Lawrence Jr., Jacqueline and Christina. In 1984, Larry married the love of his life, Bonnie Jones, at Brookside acres, the farm they purchased together years before. They enjoyed over 48 years together with friends and family. They raised horses, cattle, chickens, pigs, geese, kittens and some of the best little doggies around. He could often be found at the top of the hayfield enjoying the view of the special place he had nourished with labor and love. In 2010 they opened Brookside Acres, a bed and breakfast welcoming guests from all over the world. Larry had a rewarding career in sales working for, among others, Tennant Trend Corporation as Director of National Accounts. He retired from Hako Minuteman in 2007. While he was a scratch golfer in his youth (made a 210-yard hole in one!), as he approached middle-age those games were less frequent yet his passion continued. He played at least twice a week for decades at StoneRidge Golf and Country Club with long-time and new friends. He also loved fishing with his buddies, snowmobiling, x-country skiing and horseback riding. Larry was an athlete from the get-go but, in his words, beer "maybe" got in the way of his education. He didn't realize he was dyslexic until he was 40 years old and had trouble reading fast and comprehending. That is, with the exception of sports stats which he could readily recite, esp the Cougs and Zags. We are all grateful he wasn't as hard on his family as on those players during games! Larry was a classic cheesehead, attending the "Ice Bowl" at Lambeau Field in 1967 with his nephew, Michael. He never missed a Packer game. Larry's presence was bigger than his size. He "arrived" before entering the room. He was a gracious host and always the life of the party. He possessed a quirky sense of humor and loved entertaining. But he was authentic. If you asked him, Larry would tell you the truth. As one friend said, "he wouldn't tell you what to do, but he gave sound advice". He was a confidant to many, old friends and new. There was not a problem he wouldn't hear and, while he could be compassionate, he mainly would point out the truth you might be orbiting. Larry read the obits almost every day and often remarked "OMG, that just cannot be true!" when he read of unblemished, remarkable people who always were on top of it, and who sailed through life in a never-ending love embrace by all around them. None of us is without blemish. He carried his sins in a bag of regrets and never boasted to be anything more than a struggling Christian. But his faith was deep and evident. Larry, although joining the Presbyterian Church in the mid-80's, was raised Catholic. He was an elder at Whitworth Presbyterian Church and was dedicated for years to EnChristo, a mission of the Whitworth University students for the Spokane downtown community. The "Big R" is survived by his wife of 48 years, Bonnie Jones Reichert, his brother Donald Reichert (Mary) of Texas, his children Lawrence Reichert Jr. (Darcy), Jacqueline Cole (Jeff), and Christina Reichert (Richard), his grandchildren Jeffrey (Nicki), Cortney, Thomas and Auggie, one great-grandchild, Asa, his newest family member, Heather Lee, and his father-in-law Glenn Ader. He loved his many in-laws, nieces and nephews and was known to phone out of the blue to chat. He is preceded in death by his loving sister, Elaine Reichert Shallow (Paul) of Wisconsin. Larry was known as the "Egg Man" at the Blanchard Community Center breakfasts where he volunteered, cooked (but admittedly mostly socialized) for years. In lieu of flowers, any donations could be made to the Center at 6685 Rusho Ln., Blanchard, Idaho 83804 or to the Priest River Animal Rescue, 5538 US2, Priest River, Idaho 83856 Larry was at his happiest at the farm, enjoying a glass of wine on the deck. His recent dog-love, Jonesy, is still looking for him. He will be deeply missed. Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampell.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 21, 2020.