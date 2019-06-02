Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Francis Pryor. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM the Yakima Speedway 1600 Pacific Ave Yakima , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

PRYOR, Lawrence Francis (Age 88) 06/30/1931 05/19/2019 Sunday afternoon Larry ran his last race on the great racetrack in the sky taking his last checkered flag. Congratulations. Born in Spokane, Washington on June 30th 1931 to Myrtle Pryor (Mae) and John Henry Pryor. He spent his first few years of life in the Spokane area. His parents divorced and he and his brother moved with his mother to a different town in Washington where she worked as a schoolteacher . Larry joined the National Guard at the Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane; his group was activated during the Korean conflict and was sent to England. He was honorably discharged as Sargent class. He then moved to the Portland, Oregon area to join his dad in the business of ambulance and towing. It was at this time he met his future wife Ellen Hosner, whom he would share 65 years of marriage with. They were married in Boring, Oregon and made home in Gresham, Oregon. The first of their sons, Larry John (Larry J) was from Gresham, Oregon followed by Ronald Ike, Ray Edward, and Jeffrey Arthur. Larry's dad sold the ambulance business and he went out on his own moving to Spokane, Washington to work for a separate ambulance service. Due to illness he moved back to the Gresham area where he continued his career in the ambulance business after getting back on his feet. After a successful time in Gresham he moved to Yakima, Washington to pursue another opportunity in the ambulance service. On February 1st, 1961 the first private ambulance business was established as the Yakima Ambulance Service. It was the beginning of modern emergency services for the Yakima area. Later on his son Larry J. bought the Yakima Ambulance Service and ran it as Yakima Ambulance eventually selling it to AMR. In June of 1961 Larry experienced an ambulance standby at the Yakima Speedway, it was then he decided auto racing would be for him. With a lot of help from his four sons and sister-in-law they all worked together to turn Larry's car into a racecar. Ellen was not happy. That began his racing career, from 1961-2001 Larry helped bring NASCAR to the Yakima Speedway and the surrounding area. He raced with many of the top drivers ranging from Washington to the Mid West. Larry was always asked, "Which comes first, driving Ambulance or Racing?" After retiring he moved to Priest Lake, Idaho where he enjoyed many summers and wintered in Arizona. He eventually settled down in Union Gap, Washington. Larry is survived by his wife Ellen; his four sons, Ronald Ike of Selah, Washington, Roy Edward of Naches Washington, Jeffrey Arthur (Charlene) of Kona Hawaii, and Lloyd Allan of Union Gap Washington; three granddaughters, Nicole Marie, Carin Ida, and Amber Mae; two grandsons, Brett J, and Jeff Michael, two great-granddaughters, Jena and Audrey; and great-grandson, Kaden. Larry was preceded in death by his father John H. Pryor, mother Myrtle Pryor, step mother Bernice M. Pryor and brother John A. Pryor. A special thank you to Rebecca who helped mister man. A celebration of life will take place June 13th 2019 from 5p.m. to 7p.m. at the Yakima Speedway (1600 Pacific Ave, Yakima, WA 98901). Published in Spokesman-Review on June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Teachers Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

