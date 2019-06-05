Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Ira Yaeger. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Grace Church of Deer Park, 502 S. Colville Rd Deer Park , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

YAEGER, Lawrence Ira (Age 81) Lawrence Ira Yaeger passed away on June 3, 2019. Larry was born May 15, 1938 in Hunters, WA to Lawrence and Verva (Gifford) Yaeger and was the eldest of two children. His family lived in Gifford, WA and later moved to Bridgeport where Larry graduated from Bridgeport High School. He participated in athletics while in school and was on the state championship football team his senior year. Larry met his wife Harriet Engelhardt while at a grange hall dance. They were married on August 1, 1959. They loved to dance and would frequently go dancing, even into their later years. Larry and Harriet were married 59 years until his death. Larry served in the Armed Forces, Army branch, as a Private First Class. He served in Korea and was awarded a Sharpshooter Citation. He worked as an airplane mechanic for Boeing both before and after his military service. Larry eventually followed in his father's footsteps and became a Union Carpenter. He practiced his trade until he retired. Larry's most difficult job was being a pig farmer, which he did on the side with his wife and family on their 80 acre farm in Deer Park, WA. Larry was a member of the Deer Park Community for the past 45 years. He loved fishing, woodworking, and building things with his hands. He also enjoyed being a grandfather and teaching his grandchildren to hunt, fish and work on projects. Larry is survived by his wife Harriet (Engelhardt) Yaeger, brother David Yaeger, children Dennis (Carol) Yaeger of Syracuse, NY, Pauline (Ed) Burrell of Soldotna, AK, Doug (Melinda) Yaeger of Mead, WA, grandchildren Joshua, Jordan, Tiffany, Brittany, Zachary, Audrey, Kaylee, Denise, Meagan and Jacqueline as well as numerous great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff of Holy Family Hospital and Hospice of Spokane for the excellent care they provided to Larry towards the end of his life. A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11am at Grace Church of Deer Park, 502 S. Colville Rd, Deer Park, WA 99006.

