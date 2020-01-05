SWANSON, Lawrence J. Lawrence J. Swanson was born May 15, 1923 in Oak Park, Illinois, and passed away January 3, 2020 in Spokane. Larry retired from the Air Force as a Chief Master Sergeant with 22 years of service. He was the chief engineer for C.G.Conn Instruments in Abilene, Texas. Larry is survived by his wife Marcia, daughter Pat Clark (Gary), granddaughter Jenny. He was preceded in death by his wife Gen. A memorial service will be held at Sunset Memorial Chapel, in Fairmount Cemetery on Wednesday, January 8th at 1:00 pm.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 5, 2020