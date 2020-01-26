Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence "Larry" KEMPKEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KEMPKEN, Lawrence "Larry" Lawrence "Larry" Dennis Kempken, 75, of Colville, WA, passed away on Jan. 17, 2020. Larry was born in Spokane, WA, on April 19, 1944. He married his high school sweetheart Diana on Oct. 9, 1987 and they were happily married 32 years. Larry was a Seabee in the Navy for six years. He later worked as a salesman at Fogle Pump & Supply for 10 years. He enjoyed cars, fishing, and music. He was also involved in District 10 Fire Dept. as a volunteer firefighter and chief. Larry is survived by his wife, Diana Kempken; children Kathy Kempken, Tony Kempken, Cory Kempken; his sister Karen Aldrich; one nephew, four grandchildren, and one great-grandaughter and three cousins. A notice of the memorial service will be at a later date.

