Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence M. "Larry" GROSSMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GROSSMAN, Lawrence M. Larry Grossman peacefully passed on July 30, surrounded by his loving family. He lived an active and meaningful personal and professional life, having served in leadership positions in the Spokane Jewish community, partici- pating in multiple sporting groups and leagues, and as an inventor and business owner. Larry was born to Manuel and Fannie Grossman on October 29, 1933 and stayed in Spokane his entire life. He graduated from Lewis and Clark high school, then the University of Washington with a major in Chemistry. He received his Masters of Science in Chemical Technology at North Dakota State. Larry and his brother Nathan grew United Paint and Coatings a family business founded as Grossman Brothers in 1919 to multinational recognition. Larry's innovative urethane and elastomer coatings were used on the sides of large seagoing vessels, in parking garages, and atop roofs for cooling commercial and residential buildings. You could say Larry Grossman was inventing sustainability products before sustainability was even a "thing." Larry found and married the love of his life, Shirley, in 1965. They were married for 53 joyful and fulfilling years. They had two daughters Eve (Pat) Bukowski and Miriam (Justin) Bookey and four delightful grandchildren, Jack, Leo, Elie and Ari. His two daughters and their families now live in California. After more than 50 years Larry retired from United Coatings. He and Shirley loved to usher at multiple theaters around Spokane. His passion for opera led him to start the Opera Buffs newsletter. Larry was renowned for his athletic abilities in multiple sports including downhill skiing, waterskiing, tennis, bowling, and bicycling. He was active in his beloved sports through the final months of his life. Larry had a lifelong connection to the Jewish Community and gladly took on many leadership positions, including two terms as President of Temple Beth Shalom. His final passion project for the community was the unveiling and transcribing of two major historical volumes of Spokane Jewish History. You can see the fruits of his labors on display at the Temple. Larry's pride of the city of Spokane was an ongoing source of pleasure and gentle teasing by all who knew him. His home city's wonders could match or exceed the marvels of any city, anywhere in the world. And you know what? Larry was right. Spokane was perfect. It was perfect for a man like Larry a man who loved the outdoors, who loved meeting interesting people, and who loved being part of a caring community. Donations in Larry's memory can be made to the , in gratitude for their support of pancreatic cancer research, and in the hope that someday, we'll find a cure. Funeral service will take place at 11am, August 1 at Temple Beth Shalom, 1322 E 30th, followed by his burial at Mount Nebo Cemetery, 501 Government Way. A reception will follow at Temple Beth Shalom.

GROSSMAN, Lawrence M. Larry Grossman peacefully passed on July 30, surrounded by his loving family. He lived an active and meaningful personal and professional life, having served in leadership positions in the Spokane Jewish community, partici- pating in multiple sporting groups and leagues, and as an inventor and business owner. Larry was born to Manuel and Fannie Grossman on October 29, 1933 and stayed in Spokane his entire life. He graduated from Lewis and Clark high school, then the University of Washington with a major in Chemistry. He received his Masters of Science in Chemical Technology at North Dakota State. Larry and his brother Nathan grew United Paint and Coatings a family business founded as Grossman Brothers in 1919 to multinational recognition. Larry's innovative urethane and elastomer coatings were used on the sides of large seagoing vessels, in parking garages, and atop roofs for cooling commercial and residential buildings. You could say Larry Grossman was inventing sustainability products before sustainability was even a "thing." Larry found and married the love of his life, Shirley, in 1965. They were married for 53 joyful and fulfilling years. They had two daughters Eve (Pat) Bukowski and Miriam (Justin) Bookey and four delightful grandchildren, Jack, Leo, Elie and Ari. His two daughters and their families now live in California. After more than 50 years Larry retired from United Coatings. He and Shirley loved to usher at multiple theaters around Spokane. His passion for opera led him to start the Opera Buffs newsletter. Larry was renowned for his athletic abilities in multiple sports including downhill skiing, waterskiing, tennis, bowling, and bicycling. He was active in his beloved sports through the final months of his life. Larry had a lifelong connection to the Jewish Community and gladly took on many leadership positions, including two terms as President of Temple Beth Shalom. His final passion project for the community was the unveiling and transcribing of two major historical volumes of Spokane Jewish History. You can see the fruits of his labors on display at the Temple. Larry's pride of the city of Spokane was an ongoing source of pleasure and gentle teasing by all who knew him. His home city's wonders could match or exceed the marvels of any city, anywhere in the world. And you know what? Larry was right. Spokane was perfect. It was perfect for a man like Larry a man who loved the outdoors, who loved meeting interesting people, and who loved being part of a caring community. Donations in Larry's memory can be made to the , in gratitude for their support of pancreatic cancer research, and in the hope that someday, we'll find a cure. Funeral service will take place at 11am, August 1 at Temple Beth Shalom, 1322 E 30th, followed by his burial at Mount Nebo Cemetery, 501 Government Way. A reception will follow at Temple Beth Shalom. Published in Spokesman-Review from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.