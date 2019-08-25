Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Phillip SAMPSON. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Send Flowers Obituary

SAMPSON, Lawrence Phillip (Age 81) Lawrence Phillip Sampson was born at home in Spokane, Washington to Veneta and Hoover Sampson on February 27, 1938. He attended Alcott Grade School, Libby Jr. High School and graduated from Lewis and Clark High School where his football achievements frequently made the news. Larry or "Sammy" as he was called in his younger years was admired for his athletic ability and went on to attend the University of Montana as a walk-on for their football team. He later transferred to Yakima Jr. College to play baseball before trying out for the Spokane Indians. In the United States Army, Larry was asked to coach a little league football team and served as a Chaplain's Assistant. Next, he tried his hand at bowling and bowled the first perfect sanctioned 300 game. After marrying in 1966 and starting a family, his wife Lora supported his coaching of Spokane Youth Soccer, assisting the West Valley High School and Spokane Community College soccer programs. Larry took teams to the Canadian invitational soccer tournaments and became well-known in BC as well as Spokane as the coach to beat. In addition, he successfully coached Y-Basketball and AAU basketball teams. He enjoyed refereeing youth soccer and basketball, and coached a Jack and Jill adult soccer team for several years. In his later years, Larry coached his granddaughters' soccer team to victory. You might say he was "the winningest coach". Larry retired from his coaching career August 19, 2019 on the day he was laid to rest of natural causes. He is survived by his older brother, Murrel Sampson; sisters Nancy (Howard) Hautala and Shirley Polack. Memories of his life are left for his wife Lora A. Sampson; eldest son Jame Sampson (Melissa, grandchildren Degan and Jacquelyn); only daughter Stacie Sampson; youngest son Corey Sampson (Staci, grandchildren Cole, Grace, Teigan, Kamryn, Ben and Allison Smith). Veiwing will take place from 10:00am to 2:00pm on August 30th at Heritage Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at 2:30pm at Greenwood Memorial Terrace. A memorial service will be held at Millwood Presbyterian Church at 10:00 am on Saturday, August 31st. Memorial contributions can be made in Larry's name to Life Services, 2659 North Ash St., Spokane 99205.

SAMPSON, Lawrence Phillip (Age 81) Lawrence Phillip Sampson was born at home in Spokane, Washington to Veneta and Hoover Sampson on February 27, 1938. He attended Alcott Grade School, Libby Jr. High School and graduated from Lewis and Clark High School where his football achievements frequently made the news. Larry or "Sammy" as he was called in his younger years was admired for his athletic ability and went on to attend the University of Montana as a walk-on for their football team. He later transferred to Yakima Jr. College to play baseball before trying out for the Spokane Indians. In the United States Army, Larry was asked to coach a little league football team and served as a Chaplain's Assistant. Next, he tried his hand at bowling and bowled the first perfect sanctioned 300 game. After marrying in 1966 and starting a family, his wife Lora supported his coaching of Spokane Youth Soccer, assisting the West Valley High School and Spokane Community College soccer programs. Larry took teams to the Canadian invitational soccer tournaments and became well-known in BC as well as Spokane as the coach to beat. In addition, he successfully coached Y-Basketball and AAU basketball teams. He enjoyed refereeing youth soccer and basketball, and coached a Jack and Jill adult soccer team for several years. In his later years, Larry coached his granddaughters' soccer team to victory. You might say he was "the winningest coach". Larry retired from his coaching career August 19, 2019 on the day he was laid to rest of natural causes. He is survived by his older brother, Murrel Sampson; sisters Nancy (Howard) Hautala and Shirley Polack. Memories of his life are left for his wife Lora A. Sampson; eldest son Jame Sampson (Melissa, grandchildren Degan and Jacquelyn); only daughter Stacie Sampson; youngest son Corey Sampson (Staci, grandchildren Cole, Grace, Teigan, Kamryn, Ben and Allison Smith). Veiwing will take place from 10:00am to 2:00pm on August 30th at Heritage Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at 2:30pm at Greenwood Memorial Terrace. A memorial service will be held at Millwood Presbyterian Church at 10:00 am on Saturday, August 31st. Memorial contributions can be made in Larry's name to Life Services, 2659 North Ash St., Spokane 99205. Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close