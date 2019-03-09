Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Robert "Larry" HOGAN. View Sign

HOGAN, Lawrence Robert "Larry" Beloved husband, father and brother went to be with his Lord on March 7th, 2019. He is now happy and free from pain. Larry worked hard all of his life to make sure his family had whatever they needed. He was a skilled craftsman that kept his and his daughter's home in perfect condition. He had an infectious smile and blue eyes that twinkled when he was being mischievous. He easily struck up conversations with complete strangers and those who met him instantly liked him. He is survived by his wife Joanne, daughter Julie, brother Denny (Mary), and many friends. He will be truly missed. Per his wishes there will be no service

