Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Y. MARKS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARKS, Lawrence Y. (Age 90) Lawrence Y. "Larry" Marks, 90, died November 22, 2019 of congestive heart failure in Tacoma, WA. Larry leaves behind sons, James "Jim" Marks, Kenneth "Ken" Marks and his wife Jena, and grandsons Duncan and Jesse Marks. Larry was preceded in death by his wife Bobbie in 2013. Larry was born in Detroit, Michigan on April 11, 1929 and grew up in New Rochelle, New York. Larry served in the United States Marines as a radar and radio technician in Korea, and completed a geology degree at New York University. Larry worked as a geologist for the Atomic Energy Commission in Grand Junction, Colorado where he met his wife Bobbie. They were married in 1963 and Larry joined the Bureau of Mines where he worked for the rest of his career, in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania; Pacifica, California; and finally in Spokane, Washington where he retired and lived for 44 years before moving to Tacoma, Washington in 2014. Larry was proud of his Marine service and continued to participate in the Marine Corps League supporting Toys for Tots and other activities. Larry was an avid woodworker and photographer, and continued to be active in his retirement community as president of the resident's association. Larry will be inurned in a private ceremony at the Washington State Veteran's Cemetery in Medical Lake, Washington.

MARKS, Lawrence Y. (Age 90) Lawrence Y. "Larry" Marks, 90, died November 22, 2019 of congestive heart failure in Tacoma, WA. Larry leaves behind sons, James "Jim" Marks, Kenneth "Ken" Marks and his wife Jena, and grandsons Duncan and Jesse Marks. Larry was preceded in death by his wife Bobbie in 2013. Larry was born in Detroit, Michigan on April 11, 1929 and grew up in New Rochelle, New York. Larry served in the United States Marines as a radar and radio technician in Korea, and completed a geology degree at New York University. Larry worked as a geologist for the Atomic Energy Commission in Grand Junction, Colorado where he met his wife Bobbie. They were married in 1963 and Larry joined the Bureau of Mines where he worked for the rest of his career, in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania; Pacifica, California; and finally in Spokane, Washington where he retired and lived for 44 years before moving to Tacoma, Washington in 2014. Larry was proud of his Marine service and continued to participate in the Marine Corps League supporting Toys for Tots and other activities. Larry was an avid woodworker and photographer, and continued to be active in his retirement community as president of the resident's association. Larry will be inurned in a private ceremony at the Washington State Veteran's Cemetery in Medical Lake, Washington. Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close