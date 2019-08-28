Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for L.C. MOLETT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MOLETT, LC August 27, 1940 - August 23, 2019 LC Molett (aka Seymour, Uncle Go-Go), was born in Yazoo City, MS on August 27, 1940. He was the oldest of four children born to Charlie Molett and Cloran Syas-Molett. His grandmother Emma Syas raised him and brought him up to love the Lord. He graduated from Linwood High School and soon thereafter moved to Spokane where he met his wife Sandra who preceded him in death on July 8, 2019. Their love story lasted 61 years and they recently celebrated 56 years of marriage. When LC first came to Spokane, he worked at the Bon Marche, and then retired from Wonder Bread after 34 years as a Sanitation Supervisor. His selfless caring and personable nature created special lifelong bonds with everyone he met. This was especially evident with how tirelessly he cared for his wife. LC was a family man who was very supportive and present in the lives of his children. He was instrumental in creating wonderful memories; from game nights, to fishing trips, to BBQs, and home movies. He loved to fish, hunt, play basketball/softball, collect hats, go to the horseraces/casino, and of course, sing his heart out at karaoke. He also enjoyed feeding people. If you've had breakfast, ribs, fried fish, collard greens, or iron-skillet cornbread at his home, you've most likely heard him say, "I only have two rules: No one leaves mad or hungry." He was well known for his kindness, generosity, and words of wisdom. He brought such joy to people's lives and always made everyone feel welcome. LC Molett is survived by his three children, Rodney (Sheila) Molett, Stephanie (Oscar) Portillo and Traci (Jason) Crowley, two grandsons, Braxton and Deitrek, and his siblings: Ruthie Molett, and Isaiah (Betty) Molett. His brother Robert (Voncille) Molett preceded him in death in 2017. He is also survived by dozens of brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and cousins. LC passed away on August 23, 2019, at Providence Sacred Heart Hospital, surrounded by his children. May he rest in peace as he is reunited with his bride.

MOLETT, LC August 27, 1940 - August 23, 2019 LC Molett (aka Seymour, Uncle Go-Go), was born in Yazoo City, MS on August 27, 1940. He was the oldest of four children born to Charlie Molett and Cloran Syas-Molett. His grandmother Emma Syas raised him and brought him up to love the Lord. He graduated from Linwood High School and soon thereafter moved to Spokane where he met his wife Sandra who preceded him in death on July 8, 2019. Their love story lasted 61 years and they recently celebrated 56 years of marriage. When LC first came to Spokane, he worked at the Bon Marche, and then retired from Wonder Bread after 34 years as a Sanitation Supervisor. His selfless caring and personable nature created special lifelong bonds with everyone he met. This was especially evident with how tirelessly he cared for his wife. LC was a family man who was very supportive and present in the lives of his children. He was instrumental in creating wonderful memories; from game nights, to fishing trips, to BBQs, and home movies. He loved to fish, hunt, play basketball/softball, collect hats, go to the horseraces/casino, and of course, sing his heart out at karaoke. He also enjoyed feeding people. If you've had breakfast, ribs, fried fish, collard greens, or iron-skillet cornbread at his home, you've most likely heard him say, "I only have two rules: No one leaves mad or hungry." He was well known for his kindness, generosity, and words of wisdom. He brought such joy to people's lives and always made everyone feel welcome. LC Molett is survived by his three children, Rodney (Sheila) Molett, Stephanie (Oscar) Portillo and Traci (Jason) Crowley, two grandsons, Braxton and Deitrek, and his siblings: Ruthie Molett, and Isaiah (Betty) Molett. His brother Robert (Voncille) Molett preceded him in death in 2017. He is also survived by dozens of brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and cousins. LC passed away on August 23, 2019, at Providence Sacred Heart Hospital, surrounded by his children. May he rest in peace as he is reunited with his bride. Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 28, 2019

