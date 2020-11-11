HUTCHISON, Leada Brace Corbin "Lee" (Age 97) March 21, 1923 - November 3, 2020 Leada "Lee" Brace Corbin Hutchison was born to Edward and Anna Corbin, March 21, 1923 in Carlinville, Illinois. She lived (really lived!) to be 97 years old. Lee did not quite make it to her goal of hitting 100 but passed away at home with family beside her. She joined her husband, Frank (T., Hutch), of 62 years, son, Jeffery Lee, 6, and son Darryl, (Hutch, D.) 62 years, in heaven November 3, 2020. Burial will be in Ft. Logan National Cemetery, Denver. Lee spent her school years in Dallas, Texas. At 17, she moved to Missouri where she attended college and began her teaching career at the age of 19. Lee continued her education getting her Master's Degree in counseling at Whitworth University in 1967. Lee was beyond a "teacher"; she was an educator. Student's lives were changed and relationships were maintained throughout her life. Lee taught Junior High P.E. and English in the Pasco schools for 18 years. She loved teaching and retired after 43 years. After retiring, she and T. motorcycled coast to coast visiting family and friends. They settled for a season in Payson, Arizona, before moving to Polson, Montana. They built log homes with their own hands in three states, making friends with everyone they met. Following T.'s passing in 2007, Lee moved to live with her daughter and son-in-law in Newman Lake, WA. The first year she spent visiting her son, Darryl, in the Hospice wing of the Veterans Affairs Hospital. After he passed in December 2008, Lee starting volunteering there. At first, she drove then later rode the bus 50 miles daily to serve the Veterans and staff. She volunteered 5,474 hours over eight years, receiving the highest honor of the President's award at age 92. Greenacres Christian Fellowship was an important part of Lee's life. She attended regularly for 12 years where she made many friends and was dearly loved. As a child of the Great Depression, Lee was unwilling to spend a cent on herself, yet was one of the most generous and kind people, giving both her time and money to others, sometimes even to her own detriment. Her family all agree that they would be better people if they could be as strong and humble as she. Without exception, everyone that interacted with Lee came away better for it. If her life were summed up in a statement it would be, "A life lived for others." Lee had a deep love for the Lord and lived it every day. Lee loved reading, talking with others about her favorite authors and sharing books. Leada loved her family and is survived by daughters, Joy Hale (Roger), Holly Yearout (Randall). Grandchildren: Cody Hutchison (Sylvia), Gabriela Hutchison-Jacobsen, Whitney Yearout, Piper-Lee Yearout, Nikki Norris (Jacob), Levi Yearout (Kelly), John Hale and Hannah Faoro (Vinnie). Great-grandchildren: LaRae, Jasmine, Cody, Caine, Cameo, Ezekiel, Ezra, Wyatt, Shannon, Jude, Silas, Dante, Scout, Matteo, Jacob Brace and Milana. Great-great-grandchildren: Maritsza, Isreal, Aaliyah, Carlos, and Davina and daughter-in-law, Pat Hutchison. A memorial service will be held at Genesis Church, 810 S. Sullivan Road, Spokane Valley, December 5th, 2 pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center or Berean Christian Academy of Post Falls, Idaho (tax deductible). Checks can be made to Dept. of Veterans Affairs with Leada Hutchison/Community Living Center in the memo. Voluntary Service Office, Building 6A, 4815 N. Assembly St., Spokane, WA 99205 509-434-7528 SPOVOLUNTEERSVC@va.gov Berean Christian Academy of Post Falls., 2289 W. Seltice Way, Post Falls, Idaho 83854. 209-981-0405



