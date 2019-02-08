Leal Vey Pedro (1940 - 2019)
PEDRO, Leal Vey (Age 78) Leal Vey Pedro passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at a local care center. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 2700 S. Kimball Ave., Caldwell, Idaho. To read full obituary and express condolences please visit zeyerfuneralchapel.com (208) 467-7300.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 8, 2019
