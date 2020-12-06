1/1
Leanne Adele FUHRMAN
FUHRMAN, Leanne A. Leanne Adele (Christenson) Fuhrman was born June 3 1958 in Moses Lake WA and passed away peacefully, with her loving husband by her side, on November 26 2020. Leanne was diagnosed with Alzheimer's at only 59 years old and battled it bravely every day, keeping her spirits up for those around her. She was a beautiful soul with a great sense of humor and a love for life. She enjoyed white water rafting, traveling, reading, camping, spending time with her grandkids and so much more. She led a very full life, and while it ended too soon, she is now at peace. Leanne is survived by her husband of 38 years James Fuhrman, daughters Jessica McPherson, Becca Carlson, siblings Susan Christenson, Troy Christenson, her father Richard Christenson, 5 grand-children, and many more extended family members that will all miss her dearly.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 6, 2020.
