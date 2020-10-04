1/3
Leasa Dawn ODELL
1964 - 2020
ODELL, Leasa Dawn (Age 55) Leasa's beautiful smile and contagious compassion left us in early September at her place of residence in Spokane, WA. She was adopted by her parents John and Carolyn Bomar at the age of five in California, after many adventures on the beach where Leasa loved to play, they moved to Washington where she would graduate from Deer Park High School, Class of 1983 and reside for the duration of her life. Now an Odell but always a Bomar, Leasa was survived by her four children: Alicia (33), Nicholas (29), Kameron (15) and Keira (15); her siblings: Gretchen (Scott), Rachael (Josh) and Michael (Audri); and many nieces and nephews whom she adored. She was a banker for many years before she turned full-time mom. "Li-Li" loved her children and all their friends as she was the host to many a good BBQ or movie night. Her friends were her world and she stuck close with many of them from childhood through her passing. Leasa's heart was kind and loving. She was always ready for a good conversation or fun adventure. She loved to be near the water and often spoke of her trip to visit the Orcas in Puget Sound, her family will lay her to rest there with her late husband (Graydon Odell) in the Spring.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pacific NW Cremation - North Spokane
4407 N. Division St., Suite 103
Spokane, WA 99207
(509) 483-3440
