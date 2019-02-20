STROBRIDGE, Lee Andrew (Age 76) Lee Andrew Strobridge, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, of Spokane, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Sacred Heart Medical Center. Lee was born on October 27, 1942 in Spokane to Glen and Irene (Zeimantz) Strobridge. He began working for a bakery at a very early age. Lee served as a cook in the Army and later as a baker for several grocery stores in town. Lee was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, John and Tom; and a sister Mina. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Sharon; his son Matthew Glen (Kristine) Strobridge; his daughters Danielle Kristine Worley and Rebecca Dawn (Shawn) Clarke; his grandchildren Emilee, Jessica, Kai, Ethan; and a brother Jim. A time to greet the family has been set aside at Hennessey Funeral Home, 2203 N. Division on Sunday, February 24 from 6:00-7:00 PM with a Rosary being prayed at 7:00. Memorial Mass will be said on Monday, February 25 at 11:00 At the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Catholic Charities of Spokane. To leave a note for the family please visit hennesseyfuneralhomes.com. Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary