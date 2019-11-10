Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee Austin MORGAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MORGAN, Austin Lee Lee Austin Morgan, 83, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 in Spokane Valley, Washington. He was born to Charles Austin and Fay Illene (Gowing) Morgan on October 4, 1936 in LaCygne, Kansas. Lee married the love of his life and best friend for over 60 years, Victoria (Vicky) South, on June 14, 1959 in the Little Chapel of the Roses, in Chula Vista, California. They had four children together. When Lee was six years old, his family moved to Southern California, which was home until moving to Western Washington in 1984. Lee and Vicky moved to Spokane Valley in 2016. Lee graduated in 1954 from Jordan High School in Long Beach, California. He then went on to San Diego State College, earning his B.S. and Masters in Physics. He had a long and productive career as a physicist, working for Smyth Research, Teledyne Micronetics, Global Analytics, and finally Boeing. He retired from Boeing in 1995. Lee was a Civil War history buff and was a member of Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing, and cherished the full-time RV-ing life for about 2 1/2 years. For fun, Lee would play text-based computer games, Wii Bowling, and enjoyed spending time woodworking. Lee liked to stay busy and loved serving others in his community. He was a handyman for Vision House, which provides housing for homeless families; he was a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, and enjoyed tutoring youth. Lee loved his family and was proud of his children and grand -children. He will be remembered fondly by his loved ones. He is survived by his wife, Victoria (South) Morgan of Spokane Valley, WA; son, Doug Morgan of Orlando, FL; daughters, Debra Morgan of Rockwall, TX, Sandra Morgan Messick of Spokane, WA, and Karen Morgan Cliffe of La Mesa, CA; and seven grandchildren. Memorial donations may be made to the American Battlefield Trust (

