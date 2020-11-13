HEGEL, Lee F., Sr. (Age 93) June 22, 1927 - November 10, 2020 Lee was born in Worley, Idaho June 22, 1927. He spent his growing up years in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho! I remember stories of him and his older brother ice skating across Coeur d'Alene Lake. He served in the army as a motor pool sergeant and military police officer stationed in Korea during the Korean War. He married Edna Ellen Stone April 25th, 1947. Together they had 11 children: Lee Hegel Jr, (deceased), Les Hegel, Larry Hegel, Annie Hansen, Angie Anstrom, Lenny Hegel (deceased), Anita Hotchkiss, Leo Hegel, Berne Hegel (deceased), Louie Hegel, and Aletta Broadrick! He had had 29 grandchildren 28 great-grandchildren as well as two great-great-grandchildren on the way! He was a mountain of a man and spent the majority of his life working as a logger! One might see his footsteps climbing one of those heavenly mountains with his deceased son Berney Hegel!!



