MONTOYA, Lee, Sr. Lee Montoya, Sr., was born on November 17, 1934 in Coyote, New Mexico. Lee worked in the grocery business for 34 years and enjoyed every year. The people he met and those who became friends. In 1994 He met his sweetheart, Virginia Potter. It was 26 years of love and traveling, enjoying life together, Hawaii, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma and Missouri. Preceded in death were his parents and five bothers. Lee is survived by his daughter Kim Rice (HE), and son Lee Junior and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lee also has three brothers, Joe, Richard and Tony, and three sisters, Nancy, Miriam and Angela. The service will be held Saturday, November 16th at 1:00 pm at St. Thomas More Church, 515 W. St. Thomas More Way. There will be a small reception in the chapel after the service.

