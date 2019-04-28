KERSHNER, Lee R. Memorial Service Announcement Love never dies, it does not leave us or forsake us. Lee R. Kershner, Lt. Col. USAF (ret.), died unex-pectedly at home on Feb. 5, 2019, at the age of 83. (A full obituary was printed previously on 3/2/19) Lee is survived by the love of his life, Linda Lee Kershner, his wife of almost 26 years; daughter Lynn Johnson (Bill); daughter Carolyn Commers (Ken); son Jacob Kershner (Kaylene) and 6 grandchildren: Hillary and Hayden Johnson; Logan and Kylie Commers; Jade Decker and Maddie Kershner; plus his constant companion Charlie dog. A Memorial Service with Military Funeral Honors is planned for Friday, May 3rd, 2019, 11:00am, at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery, 21702 West Espanola Rd, Medical Lake, WA 99022.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2019