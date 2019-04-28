Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee R. KERSHNER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KERSHNER, Lee R. Memorial Service Announcement Love never dies, it does not leave us or forsake us. Lee R. Kershner, Lt. Col. USAF (ret.), died unex-pectedly at home on Feb. 5, 2019, at the age of 83. (A full obituary was printed previously on 3/2/19) Lee is survived by the love of his life, Linda Lee Kershner, his wife of almost 26 years; daughter Lynn Johnson (Bill); daughter Carolyn Commers (Ken); son Jacob Kershner (Kaylene) and 6 grandchildren: Hillary and Hayden Johnson; Logan and Kylie Commers; Jade Decker and Maddie Kershner; plus his constant companion Charlie dog. A Memorial Service with Military Funeral Honors is planned for Friday, May 3rd, 2019, 11:00am, at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery, 21702 West Espanola Rd, Medical Lake, WA 99022.

