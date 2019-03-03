Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee Robert KERSHNER. View Sign

KERSHNER, Lee Robert (Age 83) May, 15, 1935 - February 5, 2019 Love never dies, it does not leave us or forsake us. Lee R. Kershner, Lt. Col. USAF (Ret.), died unexpectedly at home on February 5, 2019, at the age of 83. Lee is survived by the love of his life, Linda Lee Kershner, his wife of almost 26 years; daughter Lynn Johnson (Bill); daughter Carolyn Commers (Ken); son Jacob Kershner (Kaylene) and six grandchildren: Hillary and Hayden Johnson; Logan and Kylie Commers; Jade Decker and Maddie Kershner; plus his constant companion Charlie dog. Lee was born May 15, 1935, to Jacob J Kershner and Dorothy (Erbe) Kershner, of Hometown, PA. He was a 31-year resident of Spokane, but spent his youth in Hometown and Tamaqua, PA playing in the fields with his cousins or hunting with his Dad Jake, Uncle Paul (aka "Hick"), plus brothers Ronnie and Larry. After graduating from Tamaqua HS in 1953, he went on to Penn State University where he joined ROTC. Upon graduating with a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1958, he was commissioned into the USAF as a 2nd lieutenant. During the Vietnam years, Lee was assigned to the 553rd Reconnaissance Squadron, Korat Royal Thai AFB flying as Electronic Warfare officer on the RC121 "BAT CAT". Lee's final assignment was at Malmstrom AFB, Great Falls, MT where he was named Commander of the 24th Air Defense Squadron until his military retirement in 1980. Lee was a very accomplished competitive shooter. While stationed at Wright Patterson AFB, he joined the North/South Skirmish Association as a member of the 110th Ohio, where he won many medals. He was a founding member of the Montana Plainsman in Great Falls, MT, and belonged to the Spokane Rifle Club, the Spokane Falls Muzzleloader Club, WA State Gunmakers Guild and was one of the first members of the Windy Drifter Cowboy Action Shooters. He enjoyed going to rendezvous gatherings around the region in Utah; Canada, Fort Benton, MT; and with the Spokane Falls Muzzleloader Club. He was an outdoorsman and loved hunting and family camp outs. Another of his passions was building/restoring pre-1880 fire arms. His last day was spent doing what he loved, finishing up a rifle in the "saw dust factory". He was an incredibly skilled artist and historian, and loved all aspects of building a gun, starting with a chunk of wood and researching the styles/period. He enjoyed sharing his love of flintlocks and muzzleloaders and wasn't shy about correcting anyone whom he felt was in error about a fire arms' history. He was known to ruin a movie by loudly stating that the rifle used was incorrect for the period being depicted. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, and an intelligent, funny man who will be missed by his family and his many friends. He was a true Renaissance man, craftsman, published writer, speaker and instructor. He loved writing and carving small figurines from old Christmas trees. He was preceded in death by his parents, former wife and mother of his three children Eileen Crowley Kershner, infant grandson Gibbon Lee Johnson and his beloved first Charlie, "Dot Dog", a Dalmatian. A Memorial Celebration of Life with military honors is planned for the Spring and notification of the date will be announced later.

