|
|
WILHELM, Lee W. Lee W. Wilhelm, a longtime Spokane Valley resident, passed away on October 20, 2019 at the age of 90 after a long struggle with Alzheimers disease. Lee was born on February 27, 1929 to Walter and Ruth Wilhelm near Devils Lake, North Dakota. He is survived by his wife Margaret, of 63 years, whom he married on April 7, 1956 in Spokane, WA. He is also survived by two daughters - Vicki Lee and Linda Kay; four grandchildren - Branden, Christapher, Victoria, and Brenna, and one great grandchild, Landen. He has one living sibling, Phyllis Craig, his elder sister. Lee has many surviving nieces and nephews. Lee grew up on a farm in Devils Lake, ND where he attended school until he was about 15 years old. He moved with his family to the Seattle area and then to Riverside, WA where he graduated from high school in 1947. Lee went with his family to Deer Park, WA after high school and joined the Army at the age of 18. His basic training was at Fort Lewis, WA where he was shipped out to Panama to guard the canal during the Korean War. Lee was honorably discharged after two years at the rank of Corporal. Lee worked at Kaiser Aluminum Trentwood for 30 years as an oiler/mechanic. During this time, he met and married Margaret Hobden from Elk Point, Alberta, Canada. They had two daughters, Vicki and Linda, whom they raised in Spokane Valley, WA. Lee enjoyed the great outdoors and took his family on many summer camping vacations to include hunting, fishing, swimming, waterskiing, and fireside marshmallow roasting. At age 53, Lee took an early retirement from Kaiser and then began to build a one-man business of restoring and refinishing antique furniture. He became well-known as "Mr. Fix It" and was always there to lend a hand in any repair job or household project. He also loved his garden of fruits and vegetables. Lee's cantaloupes were well-known treats around his neighborhood and church. Lee dearly loved his family; his grandchildren were the apple of his eye. There was nothing he liked better than to sit around the family table playing games with his children and grandchildren. Skipbo was his favorite, and Lee usually won. Add a piece of Margaret's pie and ice cream and he was set! Lee was a devout Christian man who was very involved in his SDA church and served as an elder and deacon for many years. Lee lived a full life and touched countless lives as a result. We will all miss him so very much. We are grateful to Pine Ridge Special Care Center and Horizon Hospice for their kindness. A memorial service is scheduled for Sunday, December 1st, 11am at the Otis Orchards SDA Church, 4308 North Harvard Rd., Otis Orchards, WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 24, 2019