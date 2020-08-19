1/1
Lei Lanie Jean PETERS
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lei's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PETERS, Lei Lanie Jean Our wonderful Lei Lanie Jean Peters, 74, died at home in Mead, WA on August 4, 2020 after a had battle with Covid-19. She was born in Polson, MT on December 11, 1945 to john and Anna Breglia. They moved to Tucson, AZ in 1947 where she grew up. She spent many summers at her grandparent's ranch in MT with her cousins close by. Lani was always an industrious student having completed a BA in Government/English from the University of Arizona at Tucson; an MS in Guidance & Counseling from the University of Illinois at Edwardsville, IL; and an MA in History at Eastern Washington University locally. Lani was a Certified Addictions Counselor, a consummate volunteer wherever she was and loved teaching ESL in Spokane, WA. She always had a novel in her hand and a bottle of water next to her. She loved her cats also. She was married to David for 51 years and they had a son, Daniel Lee whom she adored and was very proud of his every accomplishment. Together they were a career in the U.S. Air Force family and lived in Duluth, MN; Spokane, WA; The Republic of the Philippines; Mt. Home, ID; Belleville, IL; and Panama City, FL during their Air Force tenure. Lani was preceded in death by her parents, John and Anna Breglia; grandparents Virgil and Hazel Simms; Mrs. Martawn Veseth, aunt; brother-in-law Thomas Peters; and Lee Peters. She is survived by her husband, David, of 51 years; son Daniel Lee Peters (Julie Marie); Mrs. Pearl Peters, mother-in-law; Dr. Michael Veseth (Rosemarie); Jim Hasbrous (Francis), Greg Cook (Rose), all cousins in Montana. Also, many cousins in Minnesota and Wisconsin including Pastor Floyd E. Peters, Jr. (Cheri), Erik Raygor (Jessica), and other dear cousins in the Midwest. Especially dear to Lani was Doug and Georgiana Sutherlan and the "Dinner Gang" in Spokane. Lei Lanie gave her heart to Jesus as a young lady. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor "Pete" Floyd E. Peters, Jr. on August 27, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake. "Forever in Jesus' Arms" "Forever in Our Hearts"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved