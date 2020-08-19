PETERS, Lei Lanie Jean Our wonderful Lei Lanie Jean Peters, 74, died at home in Mead, WA on August 4, 2020 after a had battle with Covid-19. She was born in Polson, MT on December 11, 1945 to john and Anna Breglia. They moved to Tucson, AZ in 1947 where she grew up. She spent many summers at her grandparent's ranch in MT with her cousins close by. Lani was always an industrious student having completed a BA in Government/English from the University of Arizona at Tucson; an MS in Guidance & Counseling from the University of Illinois at Edwardsville, IL; and an MA in History at Eastern Washington University locally. Lani was a Certified Addictions Counselor, a consummate volunteer wherever she was and loved teaching ESL in Spokane, WA. She always had a novel in her hand and a bottle of water next to her. She loved her cats also. She was married to David for 51 years and they had a son, Daniel Lee whom she adored and was very proud of his every accomplishment. Together they were a career in the U.S. Air Force family and lived in Duluth, MN; Spokane, WA; The Republic of the Philippines; Mt. Home, ID; Belleville, IL; and Panama City, FL during their Air Force tenure. Lani was preceded in death by her parents, John and Anna Breglia; grandparents Virgil and Hazel Simms; Mrs. Martawn Veseth, aunt; brother-in-law Thomas Peters; and Lee Peters. She is survived by her husband, David, of 51 years; son Daniel Lee Peters (Julie Marie); Mrs. Pearl Peters, mother-in-law; Dr. Michael Veseth (Rosemarie); Jim Hasbrous (Francis), Greg Cook (Rose), all cousins in Montana. Also, many cousins in Minnesota and Wisconsin including Pastor Floyd E. Peters, Jr. (Cheri), Erik Raygor (Jessica), and other dear cousins in the Midwest. Especially dear to Lani was Doug and Georgiana Sutherlan and the "Dinner Gang" in Spokane. Lei Lanie gave her heart to Jesus as a young lady. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor "Pete" Floyd E. Peters, Jr. on August 27, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake. "Forever in Jesus' Arms" "Forever in Our Hearts"



