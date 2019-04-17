|
WESTHAVER, Leila M. (Age 93) Leila Marcella Westhaver, born on March 8, 1926, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband Leslie A. Westhaver, Sr. She will be celebrated for generations to come by her five children, seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm, with a Rosary from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Thursday, April 18, 2018 at Hennessey Funeral Home & Crematory, 2203 N. Division St., Spokane, Washington. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, April 19, 2019, at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 17825 E. Trent Ave., Spokane Valley, Washington. To leave an online condolence to Leila's family, please visit our webpage at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 17, 2019